Fargo: Season Five; Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, & Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star in FX Anthology Series

Fargo has cast the leads for its fifth season. Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) will star in the new season of the anthology series, per Deadline.

Not many details about the new season of Fargo have been revealed, but the action will take place in 2019, and it will focus on two central questions: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” Hamm, Temple, and Leigh will play the “characters of Dot, Roy, and Lorraine, respectively.”

A premiere date for season five of the FX series has not yet been revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Fargo to FX?