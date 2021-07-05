Fargo: Season Five; FX Series Creator Planning to Wrap Up Anthology Series

It sounds like the end is near for the Fargo anthology series. Series creator Noah Hawley is expecting to end the drama with its fifth season. While the FX drama has not been officially renewed, it appears Hawley has a standing invitation to make new seasons when a suitable idea can be found that he and the cable channel excecutives like.

Hawley spoke about Fargo in a recent interview with Vanity Fair:

What’s next for you? Is there a season five in the works for Fargo? eah, I think so. I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They’re not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology.

Hawley is currently working on a new Alien TV show, a prequel to the popular Aliens film series. Of that project, he said:

It’s not a Ripley story. She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it. It’s a story that’s set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a space ship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of “What happens if you can’t contain it?” are more immediate.

What do you think? Do you want a fifth season of Fargo on FX? Would you be sad to see the series end with that season?