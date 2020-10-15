Fargo: Season Five a Possibility According to FX Series Creator

Fargo is in the middle of its fourth season, but will there be a fifth? Creator Noah Hawley recently spoke with Deadline about the future of the FX TV show.

Season four of the anthology series is set in 1950 Kansas City and follows two criminal syndicates vying for control. The cast includes Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, and Andrew Bird.

Fargo just debuted its fourth season in September, so it’s too early to tell about a renewal from FX. Creator Noah Hawley says he isn’t ruling the possibility out but a fifth season wouldn’t happen right away:

It’s not just one idea you need, it’s a hundred ideas and characters, … so that tends to percolate. I’ve been going and going for a long time now. I tend to say ‘yes’ to things, thinking I’ll do one thing and then another, and it always ends up that the two things have to happen simultaneously. I put a lot into this show, I have kids, who are at an age where I want to be at home with them.”

What do you think? Are you watching the new season of Fargo? Do you want a fifth?