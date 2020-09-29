Vulture Watch

Who will survive this story? Has the Fargo TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fargo, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX television channel, the fourth season of the Fargo TV show stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman, and Timothy Olyphant. In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft, and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Braccioforte) to Loy. When Donatello dies in the hospital following routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Fargo averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.01 million viewers. Compared to season three (which aired in 2017), that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how Fargo stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2020, Fargo has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Fargo for season five? It’s taken three years to produce a fourth season, in part because of creator Noah Hawley’s busy schedule and production delays (the series typically needs to film in winter). While FX might want a fifth season (despite low ratings), I suspect it would take quite a while for it to be produced. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fargo cancellation or renewal news.



Fargo Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Fargo‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Fargo TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?