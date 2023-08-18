Fargo: Season Five Premiere Date and Photos Released by FX

Season five of Fargo now has a premiere date. FX has announced that the anthology drama series from Noah Hawley will return on November 21st. The fourth season finished airing in November 2020.

Starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez, the series is set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota and follows a woman (Temple) who is pulled back into a life she thought she’d left behind.

FX revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

The latest installment of Fargo, the Emmy(R), AFI, Peabody and TCA Award-winning limited series created by Noah Hawley, is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, “Lorraine Lyon” (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy “Indira Olmstead” (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy “Witt Farr” (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, “Danish Graves” (Dave Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon. Peabody and Emmy(R) Award-winning Executive Producer, Noah Hawley (showrunner/writer/director), and his production company 26 Keys, leads the creative team of the latest all-new installment of the award-winning, true crime story. Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, also serves as executive producer along with Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Joel & Ethan Coen. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio. The series is internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

More photos from Fargo season five are below.

