Fargo: Season Four; FX Postpones Upcoming Premiere Date

Fargo was set to premiere its fourth season next month, but that will not happen now. FX announced that they have pushed back the premiere date from April 19 due to the production shutdown. A new premiere date will be set once production resumes.

Check out a tweet from FX announcing the delay below.

pic.twitter.com/Iw0peDwOVV — FX on Hulu – Now Streaming (@FXNetworks) March 16, 2020

Per Deadline, this delay means that Fargo will not be eligible for the current Emmy season. It was reported that at least eight episodes of the fourth season were completed before production shut down.

