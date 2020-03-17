Menu

Modern Family: ABC Sitcom’s Bulldog Dies After Series Finale Filming

by Regina Avalos,

Modern Family has wrapped filming its final season, and there is some sad news to report. The dog behind Stella died just days after the series wrapped production. Stella was played by Beatrice the bulldog since season four. Per Deadline, she first appeared in the episode titled “Good Cop Bad Dog.”

Jesse Ferguson was just one member of the cast that went to social media to share a message about Beatrice’s passing. Check out his post below.

Beatrice was just seen at the TCA’s in January posing for photos. The finale of Modern Family will air on ABC on April 8.

What do you think? Are you saddened by Beatrice’s passing so soon after Modern Family wrapped filming?


Evie
Reader
Evie

It is ALWAYS sad when a beloved animal dies. May she rest in peace. Losing a pet is heartbreaking as they are a part of a family. Being part of a show that brought her into everyone’s home week after week leaves sadness of her passing to many people who enjoyed seeing her.

March 17, 2020 10:56 am
