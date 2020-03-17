Modern Family: ABC Sitcom’s Bulldog Dies After Series Finale Filming

Modern Family has wrapped filming its final season, and there is some sad news to report. The dog behind Stella died just days after the series wrapped production. Stella was played by Beatrice the bulldog since season four. Per Deadline, she first appeared in the episode titled “Good Cop Bad Dog.”

Jesse Ferguson was just one member of the cast that went to social media to share a message about Beatrice’s passing. Check out his post below.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Beatrice was just seen at the TCA’s in January posing for photos. The finale of Modern Family will air on ABC on April 8.

What do you think? Are you saddened by Beatrice’s passing so soon after Modern Family wrapped filming?