Get ready for a new season of Botched! Season six of the series will return next month. Fans have already seen 10 episodes of the series. The last episode aired in January.

E! released a sneak peek for the return of the series, which features Flora from the. Check out the preview below.

New episodes of Botched premiere Monday, April 13 at 9:00pm ET/PT on E!

What do you think? Will you watch the return of the series?