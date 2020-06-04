Fargo: Season Four; FX Posts “Awkward Pause” Apology Video

Are you ready for the new season of Fargo? FX just released a new teaser for the TV show’s fourth season.

The new season of the anthology crime drama is set in Kansas City in 1950 as a pair of crime syndicates fight for control. In an attempt to restore some level of peace, the two mob bosses trade their youngest sons. The cast includes Chris Rock, Francesco Acquaroli, Andrew Bird, Gaetano Bruno, Jessie Buckley, Emyri Crutchfield, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, Jack Huston, Amber Midthunder, Jason Schwartzman, Glynn Turman, Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba, Anji White, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, Timothy Olyphant, and Karen Aldridge.

Season four of Fargo was supposed to debut in April but the launch date has been postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. FX has not yet announced a new premiere date, but you can watch their apology video below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fargo? Will you watch the new season?