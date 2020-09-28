Can a truce be acheived in the fourth season of the Fargo TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fargo is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Fargo here.

An FX anthology drama series, the fourth season of the Fargo TV show stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman, and Timothy Olyphant. In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft, and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Braccioforte) to Loy. When Donatello dies in the hospital following a routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened.





