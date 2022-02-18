Fargo: Season Five Renewal Announced for FX Anthology Series from Noah Hawley



Another tale from Minnesota is on the way. FX has announced that the Fargo TV series has been renewed for a fifth season. The renewal comes as no surprise as FX Chief John Landgraf had previously said that he was hopeful for another season. The fourth season concluded in November 2020.

An anthology dark comedy series that debuted in 2014, the Fargo TV show was created by Noah Hawley and is based on the feature film by Joel and Ethan Coen. Each season takes place in the same universe but revolves around a different story and characters. Previous seasons’ stars have included Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, Ted Danson, Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Goran Bogdan, David Thewlis, Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, Salvatore Esposito, and E’myri Crutchfield.

Little is known about the upcoming fifth season but we do know that it will be set in 2019. The season will also seek to answer the questions: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping? What if your wife isn’t yours?” The fifth season of Fargo will be filmed ahead of Hawley’s upcoming Alien prequel series because it needs to be filmed in the winter months in the Midwest.

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

Hawley also serves as director and one of the show’s executive producers, with Warren Littlefield and Joel and Ethan Coen. “Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.

