Jeopardy! National College Championship: Season One Viewer Votes

Which school's player will win the first season of the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV show on ABC?

An ABC trivia game show, the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV series is a primetime version of the syndicated Jeopardy! College Champion tournament. It is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In the show, 36 college or university undergraduates answer trivia questions and compete in one of a dozen quarterfinal matches (two games per hour episode). The winners of each match move on to the four semifinal games. The three players with the highest point scores from those matches then compete in the two-game final in hopes of winning the big $250,000 prize.





