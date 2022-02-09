Jeopardy! National College Championship: Season One Ratings

College tournaments have been part of the regular Jeopardy! series for years but now, ABC is trying a primetime version that will air nine times over two weeks. How will this TV series perform opposite the Winter Olympics? Will Jeopardy! National College Championship be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV series is a primetime version of the syndicated Jeopardy! College Champion tournament. It is hosted by Mayim Bialik. In the show, 36 college or university undergraduates answer trivia questions and compete in one of a dozen quarterfinal matches (two games per hour episode). The winners of each match move on to the four semifinal games. The three players with the highest point scores from those matches then compete in the two-game final in hopes of winning the big $250,000 prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Jeopardy! National College Championship TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?