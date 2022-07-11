The Final Straw: Season One Ratings



ABC cancelled several game shows earlier this year, including some newer ones. Can the newest entry The Final Straw draw big enough ratings to stick around? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, The Final Straw TV series is a larger-than-life Jenga-style competition hosted by Janelle James. Four teams of contestants compete in a battle against gravity and physics. They attempt to remove items from life-sized themed stacks which are chock full of various objects, ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances. The host is sometimes joined onstage by the mischievous Tipsy the Panda who is hell-bent on the destruction of the stacks. If the tower falls, that team is eliminated. The last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack for a chance to win the grand prize of $250,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like The Final Straw TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?