Supermarket Sweep: Season Two Ratings

This game show revival is based on a beloved property and performed pretty well in the ratings in its first season. How will it perform for ABC this time around? Will Supermarket Sweep be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Supermarket Sweep is hosted by comedienne Leslie Jones and is the latest iteration of the series that debuted in 1965. A fast-paced competition, the show follows teams of two friends or relations. Clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, the teams compete against one another in back-to-back games using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of food store merchandise. Teams compete for the chance to play in the “Super Sweep,” a race against the clock to find five products in order to win a big cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Supermarket Sweep on ABC averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



