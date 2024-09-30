Chucky: Cancelled on Syfy and USA Network; No Season Four for Comedy Horror Series (Reactions)

The dreaded doll won’t be back for more murder and mayhem in the immediate future. The Chucky series has been cancelled, so there won’t be a fourth season on Syfy and USA Network. The third season, which had eight episodes, finished airing on May 1st.

A dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll is purchased at a suburban yard sale by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be Chucky (Dourif), a doll holding the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. In season three, Chucky is ensconced within America’s First Family and residing in the White House. Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind) work to find a way to get to him while also balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Tilly) faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

On Syfy, the third season of Chucky averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 132,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On USA Network, the third season of Chucky averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 205,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Members of the cast shared their reactions via social media. The consensus is that Chuckie always come back, one way or the other.

So sad to announce that after three wonderful seasons the television series “Chucky” has finally been canceled. First I’d like to think our fans, who managed to keep the #RenewChucky hashtag trending for MONTHS! Without your loyalty and tenacity Chucky would never have… — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 27, 2024

CHUCKY NEVER ENDS!! … He just respawns. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, this series was some of the most fun I’ve ever had shooting. I’m sad, but excited to see where it goes. RIP — “The Series”. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 27, 2024

This job was a dream, and I am grateful for every minute of it.

*we take a tiny red bow*

https://t.co/6zxJtfvLrn — Fiona Dourif (@fionadourif) September 28, 2024

