Irish Blood: Acorn TV Releases Trailer for Crime Drama Starring Alicia Silverstone

Irish Blood has a premiere date. Acorn TV announced the arrival date for the crime drama with the release of a trailer.

Alicia Silverstone, Jason O’Mara, Wendy Crewson, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd, and Leonardo Taiwo star in the series, which follows a woman who visits Ireland to reunite with the father who abandoned her and her mother when she was 10 years old.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Acorn TV unveiled the official trailer for its all-new crime drama series, Irish Blood, starring and executive produced by Award-winning actress Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Bugonia) which premieres on Monday, August 11, exclusively on Acorn TV in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes releasing weekly on Mondays. A six-part murder mystery, Irish Blood focuses on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan (Jason O’Mara, The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channeling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew. In addition to Silverstone and O’Mara, Wendy Crewson (We Were Liars, Tracker), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme, Rendezvous), Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials, Kneecap), Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Leonardo Taiwo (Wheel of Time, Ant-Man & The Wasp) also star. Irish Blood is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Silverstone and Molly McGlynn, who also directs the series. Irish Blood is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with AMC Studios and with the support of incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the government of Ireland, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. AMC Studios holds worldwide distribution rights.”

The trailer for Irish Blood is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this upcoming series on Acorn TV?