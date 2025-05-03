Heartland, Wild Cards, Murdoch Mysteries: CBC Renews Five TV Series for 2025-26

CBC in Canada has renewed five of its shows for new seasons, with one series receiving a two-season renewal. These renewals will likely be reflected in the US with the continued airing of Heartland, Wild Cards, and Murdoch Mysteries. Saint-Pierre and Allegiance were also renewed.

Heartland airs on Up Faith & Family, Wild Cards on CW, and Murdoch Mysteries on Acorn TV. CBC released a press release with more information about the renewals.

“CBC today announced the renewal of popular original homegrown dramas including CBC’s most-watched new series SAINT-PIERRE for a second season, as well as Canadian Screen Award-nominated series ALLEGIANCE for a third season and enduring hits HEARTLAND and MURDOCH MYSTERIES for their 19th seasons. CBC original blue sky procedural WILD CARDS has also been renewed for seasons three and four. In the past year, all five dramas were among the Top 20 Canadian programs on television, and within the Top 10 series on CBC Gem. Additional CBC renewals across all genres and content areas will be announced later this spring.

“With the renewal of these five hit dramas offering compelling characters, unique stories and a strong sense of place from different regions across Canada, CBC will continue to showcase homegrown storytelling that audiences can’t find anywhere else,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual & Sports, CBC.

Police procedural SAINT-PIERRE (12×60 in Season 2) was CBC’s #1 most-watched new series of the year and one of the top Canadian drama series nationwide. From creators Allan Hawco, Robina Lord-Stafford and Perry Chafe, the series stars Hawco and Josephine Jobert as two seasoned officers – with very different policing skills and approaches – working together to solve unique and exciting crimes in the French territory of Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. The series is produced by Hawco Productions in association with FIFTH SEASON, which handles global distribution.

Set and filmed in Vancouver, WILD CARDS (10×60 for both Seasons 3 and 4) is a blue sky procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and a spirited, clever con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) who are partnered together to solve crimes. From Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW, the series is created by Michael Konyves with international distribution handled by FIFTH SEASON. Konyves recently won the 2025 WGC Screenwriting Award in the Drama Series category for his writing on WILD CARDS.

Created by Anar Ali (Transplant), ALLEGIANCE (10×60 in Season 3) is a character-driven police procedural set in Surrey, BC, about identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding new paths to truth and justice for all. The series is nominated for eight Canadian Screen Awards including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer for Supinder Wraich and Best Supporting Performer for Enrico Colantoni, and is produced by Lark Productions in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Set against the glorious backdrop of the foothills of Alberta, HEARTLAND (10×60 in Season 19) is a multi-generational family drama that is much loved by fans of all ages in Canada and around the world. Based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke, the series follows Amy Fleming (Amber Marshall) and her family as they deal with the challenges of running the Heartland Ranch that has been with them for generations. Star Michelle Morgan is nominated for a Canadian Screen Award in the category of Best Lead Performer. The long-running series is produced by Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films.

Available in more than 120 countries and territories around the world, MURDOCH MYSTERIES (21×60 in Season 19) is set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, where Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) enlists innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most perplexing murders. The much-loved series has received 10 Canadian Screen Award nominations including a Best Lead Performer nomination for Hélène Joy and Best Supporting Performer nods for Jonny Harris, Daniel Maslany and Clare McConnell, and is produced by Shaftesbury in association with ITV Studios and UKTV and distributed by Shaftesbury Sales Company and ITV Studios.

HEARTLAND, MURDOCH MYSTERIES and WILD CARDS are also nominated for the 2025 Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award, which will be announced as part of THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS. Hosted by Canadian actress and creator Lisa Gilroy, the awards show will stream live in its entirety on Sunday, June 1 beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBC Gem. THE 2025 CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS is Canada’s biggest night in entertainment, with legendary icons and rising stars coming together to honour the very best in homegrown film and television.”