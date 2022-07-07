Mysteries Decoded: Season Two Ratings

The CW cancelled most of its series from the regular 2021-22 television season. Because the network is being sold, the strategy of its owners making a profit from later sales of their programming will no longer be applicable. Will this unscripted series survive where so many scripted shows did not? Will Mysteries Decoded be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An investigative documentary series, the Mysteries Decoded TV show delves deeper into some of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From the Phoenix Lights to the Werewolves of Kentucky, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Mysteries Decoded on The CW averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 582,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



