Roswell New Mexico, Mysteries Decoded, In the Dark: The CW Announces Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

The smallest broadcast network has announced summer return dates for five TV series. Returning to The CW are Coroner (season four, June 2nd), Devils (season two, June 30th), In the Dark (season four, June 6th), Mysteries Decoded (season two, July 6th), Roswell, New Mexico (season four, June 6th), and Wellington Paranormal (season three, June 22nd).

Here’s more information about the summer schedule from The CW:

THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2022 PREMIERE DATES FOR RETURNING FAVORITES

“Coroner” Returns With Its U.S. Season Four Premiere on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00pm

“Roswell, New Mexico” Premieres its Fourth Season on Monday, June 6 at 8:00pm

“In the Dark” Season Four Return Set for Monday, June 6 at 9:00pm

“Wellington Paranormal” Scares Up a Third Season on Wednesday, June 22 at 9:00pm

International Thriller “Devils” Returns for Its Second Season on Thursday, June 30 at 8:00pm

New Episodes of “Mysteries Decoded” Debut on Wednesday, July 6 at 8:00pm

April 7, 2022 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced summer 2022 premiere dates for returning scripted favorites CORONER, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, IN THE DARK, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL and DEVILS, as well as the alternative series MYSTERIES DECODED.

The Canadian investigative procedural CORONER returns with its season four U.S. premiere on Thursday, June 2 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The CW’s hit series WALKER (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season four premiere of the science fiction drama ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO airs Monday, June 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by the fourth season premiere of IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The supernatural comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL returns for its third season with back-to-back original episodes on Wednesday, June 22 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The CW’s hit series THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season two premiere of international financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS airs Thursday, June 30 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

New episodes of MYSTERIES DECODED debut on Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by an original episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT).

The following is The CW’s Summer 2022 premiere schedule for returning series. All times ET/PT:

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

8:00-9:00pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

8:00-9:00pm DEVILS (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm CORONER (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8:00-9:00pm MYSTERIES DECODED (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm WELLINGTON PARANORMAL (Encore Episode)