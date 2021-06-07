Which teams will win the big money in the seventh season of the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.

An ABC game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season seven include Rob Lowe, Terrence Howard, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Patrick Warburton, Dee Snider, Terry Bradshaw, JoJo Siwa, Ross Mathews, and Loni Love.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Celebrity Family Feud TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Celebrity Family Feud should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.