Celebrity Family Feud: Season Seven Ratings

A primetime game show, Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season seven include Rob Lowe, Terrence Howard, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Patrick Warburton, Dee Snider, Terry Bradshaw, JoJo Siwa, Ross Mathews, and Loni Love.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



