Sunday TV Ratings: Wellington Paranormal, To Tell The Truth, Fantasy Island, NFL Football, Emmy Awards

Wellington Paranormal TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, September 19, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Chase, Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell The Truth, Fantasy Island, and Wellington Paranormal.   Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Chiefs at Ravens.   Specials: The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek and 73rd Emmy Awards.   Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Simpsons, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Wellington Paranormal, and Family Guy.

How are your shows doing in the ratings?
These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

