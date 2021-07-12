Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Wellington Paranormal, Big Brother, The Simpsons, America’s Got Talent, 2021 NBA Finals

Published:

Wellington Paranormal TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd — © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved

Sunday, July 11, 2021 ratings — New episodes: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Wellington Paranormal, Big Brother, Love Island, and 60 Minutes.   Special: Jimmy Kimmel Live!  Sports: NBA Countdown and 2021 NBA FinalsReruns: Capital One College Bowl, America’s Got Talent, Duncanville, Housebroken, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x