Sunday TV Ratings: Dead Pixels, The Chase, Family Guy, The Simpsons, America’s Got Talent

Sunday, July 18, 2021 ratings — New episodes: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Wellington Paranormal, Dead Pixels, Celebrity Family Feud, The Chase, To Tell The Truth, Big Brother, Love Island, and 60 Minutes. Sports: 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Reruns: Capital One College Bowl, America’s Got Talent, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Housebroken, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?