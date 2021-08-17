Wellington Paranormal: Season Three? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Could any case scare these officers off the force? Has the Wellington Paranormal TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Wellington Paranormal, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Wellington Paranormal averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 171,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s up by 25% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Wellington Paranormal stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Wellington Paranormal has been renewed through season four in New Zealand. However, The CW has not picked up seasons three and four yet. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Wellington Paranormal for season three? The ratings are very low but this series originates in New Zealand so it’s likely inexpensive for the network to air. The show’s already been renewed through season four so I suspect that The CW will air seasons three and four at some point. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Wellington Paranormal cancellation or renewal news.



