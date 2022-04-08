Wellington Paranormal: Season Three of Comedy-Horror Series Coming to The CW

Officers Minogue and O’Leary are back on the case. The CW has picked up season three of Wellington Paranormal. The first two seasons of the New Zealand series aired last year.

A comedy-horror mockumentary series, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

The second season of Wellington Paranormal averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 223,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 13% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings.

While the ratings are relatively small, the series likely doesn’t cost the network much to air. The third season of six episodes debuts on Wednesday, June 22nd. The fourth and final season has already been produced in New Zealand but The CW hasn’t announced a pick-up as yet.

What do you think? Do you like the Wellington Paranormal TV series? Are you glad that seasons three and four are coming to The CW?