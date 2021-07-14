Wellington Paranormal: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Wellington Paranormal averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 198,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Wellington Paranormal stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Wellington Paranormal has been renewed for a second season which will debut August 15, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel or renew Wellington Paranormal right now. The network’s already picked up season two. The series has also been renewed through season four in New Zealand but it remains to be seen if seasons three and four will air on the U.S. network. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Wellington Paranormal cancellation or renewal news.



