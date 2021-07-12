Wellington Paranormal: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Wellington Paranormal on The CW at the moment. Season two will begin airing later this summer, on August 15th. The show’s also already been renewed for season three and season four in New Zealand but it’s unknown if The CW will air those episodes. Will Wellington Paranormal be cancelled or renewed in the United States? Stay tuned.

A comedy-horror mockumentary series, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

What do you think? Do you like the Wellington Paranormal TV series? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a second season on The CW?