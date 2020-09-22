Menu

The Television Vulture is watching the 60 Minutes TV show on CBSWill this news magazine ever stop ticking? Has the 60 Minutes TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 54th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 60 Minutes, season 54. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the CBS television network, 60 Minutes features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. The CBS correspondents and contributors include John Dickerson, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, and L. Jon Wertheim.
 

Season 53 Ratings

The 53rd season of 60 Minutes averages a 1.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.66 million viewers. Compared to season 52, that’s up by 52% in the demo and even in viewership. Find out how 60 Minutes stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

As of September 22, 2020, 60 Minutes has not been cancelled or renewed for a 54th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 60 Minutes for season 54? This news program has been ticking since 1968 and I don’t see it ending anytime soon. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 60 Minutes cancellation or renewal news.
 

