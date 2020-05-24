60 Minutes: CBS News Series to Air New Episodes at Least Through June

60 Minutes is staying on the air just a bit longer this season. The series usually wrap its season on the weekend before Memorial Day weekend, but this season is being extended due the coronavirus pandemic, per The Washington Post. The news program has been covering the impact the shutdown has add on many in the US.

Bill Owens, the executive producer of the news program, went to the head of CBS News about keeping the series on the air, and his plea worked. New episodes will air through June 28. New episodes will resume next weekend. The news program is taking the holiday weekend off.

60 Minutes is not a cheap program to make either, but CBS knows people need news about the events happening in this country more than ever.

What do you think? Will you continue to watch new episodes of 60 Minutes on CBS?