Big Little Lies: Season Three? Reese Witherspoon Wants Jennifer Lopez on the HBO Series

Big Little Lies could come back for a third season to HBO, and Reese Witherspoon wants a big name for the series, if it does manage to come back. In a virtual chat with her co-star, Laura Dern, she said she wants Jennifer Lopez for season three, per Entertainment Tonight Online.

Witherspoon said the following about Big Little Lies returning for another season on HBO:

“We want to do it, we’re just kind of waiting… We’re trying guys! We’re trying to come up with the right story.”

Witherspoon and Dern asked fans who they would like to see as well, and they threw out some big names. Everyone from Julia Roberts to Brad Pitt was mentioned. Check out the video of the chat below.

What do you think? Do you want a third season of Big Little Lies?