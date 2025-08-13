Karen Pirie: Season Two; BritBox Releases Trailer for British Crime Drama Series

Karen Pirie has its return date. BritBox has announced an October premiere date for the second season of the crime drama, accompanied by the release of a trailer and first-look photos.

Lauren Lyle, Chris Jenks, Zach Wyatt, Emer Kenny, Steve John Shepherd, Rakhee Thakrar, Saskia Ashdown, James Cosmo, Frances Tomelty, and John Michie star in the series, which follows Karen and her team as they investigate crimes. For season two, she will tackle a cold case from the 1980s.

BritBox shared the following about the season:

“The 1984 case of Catriona and Adam Grant has confounded investigators and intrigued the public like no other. Catriona, the charming young heiress to a vast oil fortune, and her two year old son Adam, were brutally kidnapped at gunpoint outside a fish and chip shop in Fife. The ransom notes that followed stirred up an uncontrollable press storm, but when the culprits fell silent, the police faltered, and Catriona and Adam were never seen again. Now, a man’s body has been discovered, with indisputable links to the original kidnap. With the first piece of evidence in decades, Karen (Lauren Lyle) must assemble an unbeatable team alongside her sincere and lovable sidekick DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray (Chris Jenks) and the brilliant – but romantically complicated – DS Phil Parhatka (Zach Wyatt). With the international renown of the kidnap and the constant pressure from Catriona’s father, Sir Broderick Grant (James Cosmo), the team take on the biggest challenge of their careers to date. As Karen delves deeper into what happened in the autumn of 1984, political grudges and painful secrets reveal themselves, and it soon becomes clear… the past is far from dead.”

The trailer and more photos for season two are below. Karen Pirie returns on October 2nd.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this crime drama? Do you plan to watch season two?