A Taste for Murder: BritBox Orders New Drama Starring Warren Brown and Phyllis Logan

A Taste for Murder is coming soon to BritBox. The streaming service has ordered the new crime drama with cuisine as the centerpiece of each of the six episode’s murder mysteries.

Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, Cristiana Dell’Anna and Beau Gadsdon star in the series from Matt Baker. He said the following about the series:

“A Taste for Murder is as much a family drama as it is detective fiction, exploring the difficulties of maintaining loving relationships when coping with trauma and grief, alongside a series of outlandish murders that are very much the product of the beautiful Mediterranean island on which the series is set. Combining crime and cooking, as well as British ingenuity and Italian passion, it has been a genuine pleasure to write, and I can’t wait to see the cast and crew bring it to life with the guidance and backing of Eagle Eye, BritBox and ITV Studios.”

BritBox revealed the following about the plot and cast of the series:

“Today, BritBox announced the greenlight of new Original series A Taste for Murder. The six-part crime procedural produced by Eagle Eye Drama and in association with ITV Studios, commences filming on location in Croatia and later in Italy. Set amidst the steep cliffs and fast tides of Capri, A Taste for Murder features classic Italian cuisine as the main ingredient to each episode’s central murder mystery, revealing the power of food to foster connection, community, and healing after devastating loss. Warren Brown (The Responder, Trigger Point, Ten Pound Poms) stars as DCI Joe Mottram, a star detective with the Metropolitan police. After a personal tragedy, he retreats to Capri with his daughter to stay with his Italian in-laws for the summer. Unsure how to face his own grief, let alone help heal his daughter’s broken heart, he quickly becomes immersed in the local murder cases on the island. BAFTA winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey) stars as Elena Da Vinale, the witty, fiercely loyal, loving matriarch of the family, front-of-house manager of the family restaurant, and mother to DCI Joe’s late wife. Cristiana Dell’Anna (Cabrini, Gomorrah) is Inspector Lara Sarrancino, an ambitious and no-nonsense detective with the State Police in Naples. Beau Gadsdon (The Crown) is Angelica, Joe’s bright and knife-sharp teenage daughter from South London. Still traumatized by her mother’s sudden death, she distances from her father and seeks escape in Capri. Rounding out the principal cast are Urbano Barberini (Casino Royale) as Gennaro Da Vinale, the gregarious patriarch of the Da Vinale family and legendary local chef; Alessandro Fella (Barbarians 2) as Luca Da Vinale, Gennaro’s charming but ne’er-do-well nephew; Gaia Scodellaro (The Equalizer 3) as Daria, a local divorcee who works in the restaurant kitchen and Alessandro Bedetti (Those About to Die) as Daniele, a young lothario who falls in with Angelica and offers to show her the island.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

