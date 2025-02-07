The Creep Tapes: Season Two Renewal Announced for Shudder Series

The Creep Tapes will return for more. Shudder has renewed the found footage series from Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice for a second season. The series was the most-watched release for November in the streaming service’s history.

The first season starred Duplass in the footage as a serial killer who lured in videographers looking to create a film about his life. Shudder revealed the following about season two:

“Season two will continue to unravel the mind of this secluded serial killer (Duplass) who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.”

Duplass said the following about the renewal:

“We made the first season of The Creep Tapes completely independently, so we were able to truly and unabashedly get our freak on. The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That’s just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting.”

Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks, also spoke about the renewal. She said, “We can’t wait to see where Mark and Patrick will take this story next as we continue to grow this fan-favorite franchise across both Shudder and AMC+. We’re already preparing ourselves for more psychological discomfort as a new season’s worth of devious and wonderfully weird Peachfuzz antics unfold.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

