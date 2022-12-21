Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC to Air Series Across All Five Linear Channels, Adds Documentary Special

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is coming to AMC and AMC+ in January, and now viewers of BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and Wetv will also see the series premiere on the same date.

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Houston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, the series is based on Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels.

AMC revealed more about the series premiere in a press release.

“AMC Networks announced today that the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will debut across all five of its linear networks with BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv joining AMC and AMC+ for a world premiere event on Sunday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second endeavor in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, debuting on the heels of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which became the number two new drama on ad-supported cable in 2022 and the number one new series launch in AMC+ history. “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.” Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Emmy-nominated lead Daddario, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches stars Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. The series is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford, Director Michael Uppendahl, and Jeff Freilich, and is produced by AMC Studios. The series premiere episode, written by Spalding and Ashford and directed by Uppendahl, will also stream on Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn, and ALLBLK beginning Thursday, January 12.”

In addition to the new series, AMC is also planning a documentary to accompany the drama. All of Them Witches will show viewers a history of witches. The following was revealed about the series:

“AMC and AMC+ announced today the debut of All of Them Witches, a documentary exploring the history of witches, as a companion special to the anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The doc premieres on Wednesday, December 21, the Winter Solstice, on AMC+ and on Monday, January 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC. All of Them Witches is a one-hour documentary that will explore an alternate and authentic history told from the perspective of today’s most well-known, practicing witches, as well as scholars of history and anthropology. The film examines the provocative history of Witch Hunts, paganism and voodoo, and challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture. Select experts featured in All of Them Witches include Pam Grossman, author of Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power, witch and entrepreneur Bri Luna, witch and author Amanda Yates Garcia and content creator and actor Curly Velasquez. All Of Them Witches was directed by Mona Panchal. The film was produced by XTR, the producers of Academy Award-nominated feature documentary Ascension, Emmy-nominated They Call Me Magic (AppleTV+) and this year’s awards favorite, The Territory. Executive Producing are Kathryn Everett, Kathleen Flood, Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob for XTR. Additionally, the documentary is produced by Steffie van Rhee and India Wadsworth and Matthew Cherchio is co-executive producer. All of Them Witches is a companion piece to Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, which will debut Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches on AMC next month?