Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

A Discovery of Witches on BBC America and AMC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

AMC; A Discovery of Witches TV show on BBC America: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Robert Viglasky / SKY Productions / AMC Networks)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching A Discovery of Witches TV show on BBC AmericaIs there any future for Diana and Matthew? Has the A Discovery of Witches TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on BBC America and AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of A Discovery of Witches season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A BBC America and AMC supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches stars Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Trevor Eve, and Lindsay Duncan. Season one of the fantasy love story is an adaptation of the first volume of the Deborah Harkness All Souls book trilogy and unfolds at Oxford University, in a world where witches, vampires, and demons pass as humans. It centers on Diana Bishop (Palmer), who has been trying to avoid her family’s witchcraft legacy. After calling forth a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library, Diana falls headlong into a perilous mystery and in the sights of the mysterious geneticist Matthew Clairmont (Goode), a vampire.
 

Season One Ratings

On AMC, the first season of A Discovery of Witches averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 562,000 viewers. On BBC America, the first season of A Discovery of Witches averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 187,000 viewers. Find out how A Discovery of Witches stacks up against other AMC and BBC America TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

A Discovery of Witches has been renewed for a second season which will debut on January 9, 2021 The series has moved to Shudder and Sundance Now. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Although it premiered with mediocre numbers for basic cable, I’m sure BBC America and/or AMC will air season two of A Discovery of Witches. The show premiered on Sky One (in UK and Ireland) in the fall of 2018. In the U.S., it then debuted on the Shudder, Sundance Now, and AMC Premium streaming platforms in January of this year. It has since been renewed for both a second season and a third, on Sky and the streaming services. Parent-company AMC Networks thought enough of its streaming performance that they decided to simulcast it on BBCA and AMC. So, I can’t imagine season two won’t show up on at least one of the two cable networks next year. I’ll keep an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts about A Discovery of Witches cancellation and renewal news.
 

A Discovery of Witches Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

 

What do you think? Do you hope the A Discovery of Witches TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if BBC America cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

33
Leave a Reply

avatar
28 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
29 Comment authors
LinaCathyHeatherAlexixBobby Cook Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lina
Reader
Lina

I love this show. Totally different from the other witches show. Worth it to renew.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
September 8, 2020 12:08 am
Cathy
Reader
Cathy

I loved this show and feel they have to renew it! I need closure lol!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
August 6, 2020 4:52 pm
Heather
Reader
Heather

I really need this show to come back on! I have to have it!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
June 28, 2020 3:14 pm
Alexix
Reader
Alexix

I found the first season interesting and entertaining; so it’s my fervent wish that AMC or BBC America continue to air season 2.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
June 20, 2020 7:40 am
Bobby Cook
Reader
Bobby Cook

I love this show !!
A discovery of witches is the best thing I’ve seen since the originals !!!
please keep this show going!!!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 11:26 pm
Wendy
Reader
Wendy

Love this show! Hope season 2 returns to AMC soon with a marathon of season 1.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
April 27, 2020 8:59 pm
Bobby Cook
Reader
Bobby Cook

100% agreed!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 11:27 pm
grace harvey
Reader
grace harvey

Please bring season 2 to the telly ASAP been waiting for ever!

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
April 1, 2020 4:39 pm
Julee Rodriguez
Reader
Julee Rodriguez

I have been waiting forever for the second season!! Please hurry and bring it back can’t wait to see what happens next!

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 11:55 pm
Melissa
Reader
Melissa

This is a really great series would be nice to have it back on AMC. Just let us know when please.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 2:19 pm
NBrown
Reader
NBrown

I absolutely LOVE this show and want to see MORE like yesterday!!!!!!!

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
February 15, 2020 3:08 pm
Mimi
Reader
Mimi

Love it love it bring it back please

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
March 8, 2020 9:21 pm
Eva Diane Burnett
Reader
Eva Diane Burnett

I absolutely loved A Discovery of Witches
I’m ready for season two to begin.

Vote Up150Vote Down Reply
February 11, 2020 8:05 pm
Donna
Reader
Donna

Please renew A Discovery of Witches! Great cast and the storyline is great!!!

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 7:30 pm
Steven
Reader
Steven

Please renew A Discovery of Witches! Great cast and writing !

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
January 25, 2020 7:29 pm
Cheryl L Fry
Reader
Cheryl L Fry

Loved the book and the show. It did cut a lot out of the book , but I would for sure would watch more!!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 5:25 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz