A BBC America and AMC supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches stars Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Trevor Eve, and Lindsay Duncan. Season one of the fantasy love story is an adaptation of the first volume of the Deborah Harkness All Souls book trilogy and unfolds at Oxford University, in a world where witches, vampires, and demons pass as humans. It centers on Diana Bishop (Palmer), who has been trying to avoid her family’s witchcraft legacy. After calling forth a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library, Diana falls headlong into a perilous mystery and in the sights of the mysterious geneticist Matthew Clairmont (Goode), a vampire.



On AMC, the first season of A Discovery of Witches averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 562,000 viewers. On BBC America, the first season of A Discovery of Witches averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 187,000 viewers. Find out how A Discovery of Witches stacks up against other AMC and BBC America TV shows.



Although it premiered with mediocre numbers for basic cable, I’m sure BBC America and/or AMC will air season two of A Discovery of Witches. The show premiered on Sky One (in UK and Ireland) in the fall of 2018. In the U.S., it then debuted on the Shudder, Sundance Now, and AMC Premium streaming platforms in January of this year. It has since been renewed for both a second season and a third, on Sky and the streaming services. Parent-company AMC Networks thought enough of its streaming performance that they decided to simulcast it on BBCA and AMC. So, I can’t imagine season two won’t show up on at least one of the two cable networks next year. I’ll keep an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts about A Discovery of Witches cancellation and renewal news.



