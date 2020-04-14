Vulture Watch

Airing on the BBC America cable channel (and simulcast on AMC), Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina. Season three continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative who’s hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.



Season Three Ratings

On BBC America, the third season of Killing Eve averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 443,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 33% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership.

On AMC (where the show is simulcast), the third season of Killing Eve averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 621,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and down by 1% in viewership.

Find out how Killing Eve stacks up against other BBC America TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will BBC America cancel or renew Killing Eve for season four? We don’t have to worry since the show was renewed for a fourth season well before the third season’s premiere. Does that mean that season four be the end? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Killing Eve cancellation or renewal news.



