Killing Eve: Season Four; BBC America Series Ending in 2022 But, Spin-Offs Considered

The story of Villanelle and Polastri is coming to a close next year. BBC America has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the Killing Eve TV series will be the show’s last. Season three of the thriller series finished airing in May 2020 but season four has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The current plan is to film the fourth and final season across Europe and in the UK this summer. The eight-episode season will air in 2022.

While there won’t be a fifth season of Killing Eve, BBC America is looking to expand the show’s universe and is developing spin-off ideas. Development is still in the early stages so it’s too soon to know if Killing Eve vets Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw, would be involved in some way.

Here’s the announcement about the end of Killing Eve from BBCA:

POP CULTURE-DRIVING, AWARD-WINNING, PULSE-RACING AND CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED DRAMA “KILLING EVE” TO CONCLUDE WITH UPCOMING FOURTH SEASON PRODUCTION SET TO BEGIN IN EARLY SUMMER ON FINAL SEASON OF EIGHT EPISODES, PREMIERING IN 2022 AMC NETWORKS AND SID GENTLE FILMS WORKING ON A NUMBER OF POTENTIAL SPINOFF IDEAS TO EXTEND THE KILLING EVE UNIVERSE New York NY, March 16, 2021 – AMC Networks announced today that production of the fourth and final season of the popular and critically acclaimed series Killing Eve is scheduled to begin early this summer, filming in the U.K. and locations across Europe, with the eight-episode season to premiere next year. The company is working with partner Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop a number of potential spinoff ideas to extend the show’s iconic universe. “Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.” “We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!” “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Sandra Oh. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.” “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!” Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on season four. Killing Eve stars Golden Globe(R), SAG(R) and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy(R) and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy(R) nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Sandra Oh. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA. The series is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content. About AMC Networks

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded “UMC”). AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing season four of the Killing Eve TV series? Would you have watched a fifth season on BBC America or is this a good time to end the series? Are you interested in a spin-off?