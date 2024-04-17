All the Queen’s Men, Tyler Perry’s Zatima, Bruh, Ruthless: BET+ Series Renewed, Route 187 Ordered

Tyler Perry will not have his programming leave BET or BET+ anytime soon. Several of his shows were renewed for new seasons on Tuesday. A new series, Route 187, was also ordered.

BET+ has renewed All The Queen’s Men (season three), Tyler Perry’s Zatima (season three), Tyler Perry’s Bruh (season four), and Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (season five).

BET+ revealed more about the renewals in a press release.

“Today, BET Media Group announced it has entered into a new comprehensive, multi-year content partnership with award-winning writer, director, producer, actor, and playwright Tyler Perry, to replace the parties’ groundbreaking agreement that expires this year. Under the original agreement, Tyler Perry produced over 700 episodes of top-rated series for BET and BET+. Under this new agreement, Tyler Perry will deliver hundreds of new episodes to BET, comprising both top existing and entirely new series. BET Media Group is a division of Paramount. “Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” said Scott Mills, President & CEO of BET Media Group. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.” “Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories,” said Tyler Perry. BET Media Group also greenlights the #1 series with Black 18-49 viewers on ALL TV,* “Tyler Perry’s SISTAS”* for an eighth season, “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” for a sixth season, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” for a sixth season on BET. On BET+, hit shows “Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” Tyler Perry’s BRUH,” and “All The Queen’s Men,” will all see new seasons as part of this multi-year deal. “Route 187,” a new scripted series has also been greenlit as part of this multi-year deal featuring content, executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.

Premiere dates will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these shows on BET+? Do you plan to watch the new seasons when they arrive?