Beacon 23: Season Three — Has the MGM+ Sci-Fi TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has the Beacon 23 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on MGM+?



A science-fiction mystery thriller series being released via MGM+, the Beacon 23 TV show stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, with Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, and Ellen Wong. The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.” Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent, while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. In season two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.



As of April 8, 2024, Beacon 23 has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew Beacon 23 for season three. I suspect this series is profitable for the company, so I think it will be renewed, but it’s tough to say with such limited data. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beacon 23 cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Beacon 23 TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if MGM+ cancelled this TV series instead?