Beacon 23: Lena Headey to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller Series for Spectrum and AMC Networks

Beacon 23 has its star. Lena Heady, who viewers may remember from Game of Thrones and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, is set to star in a new sci-fi thriller set for Spectrum and AMC Networks. The show will launch on the Spectrum Originals service and then, at a later date, come to AMC channel(s). The series follows Headey’s character as she comes across a lonely beacon keeper in space.

Spectrum Originals revealed more about Beacon 23 in a press release.

“Renowned film and television actress Lena Headey has boarded the previously announced Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks psychological thriller BEACON 23. Headey will star in the series as, “Aster”, a woman who mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. She will also executive produce the project through her production company, Peephole Productions, as part of her first-look deal with Boat Rocker Studios.

From creator Zak Penn (Ready Player One, The Avengers), this intimate, suspenseful thriller follows two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. A tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space, Halan, the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent. Co-commissioned by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, co-produced by Spectrum Originals and Boat Rocker Studios, the series is based on the book of the same name by The New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Hugh Howey. After a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum, BEACON 23 will be an AMC original with a second window across AMC Networks platforms.

“We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey”, said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. “We couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.”

“Having known and worked with Lena the past few years my admiration for her inspiring talent is unending. I’m so thrilled that Lena embraced the role of Aster and equally happy she’ll be executive producing through her production company Peephole,” said Katie O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios.

“This is such an exciting casting. Lena is a towering giant in the business, a remarkable and multi-dimensional talent, and to have her as part of this series elevates it in every way,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios.

“Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history. So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations,” said Zak Penn, creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

Zak Penn serves as creator, executive producer, and showrunner, along with executive producers Ira Steven Behr (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Outlander and The 4400), Lena Headey, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) for Boat Rocker Studios.”