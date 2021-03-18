Vulture Watch

Is experience still the best teacher? Has The Girlfriend Experience TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Girlfriend Experience, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Starz escort anthology drama, season two of The Girlfriend Experience stars Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, Carmen Ejogo, Narges Rashidi, Michael Cram, Emily Piggford, Tunde Adebimpe, Morgana Davies, and Harmony Korine. In Washington D.C., during the 2018 mid-term elections, Republican super PAC finance director Erica Myles (Friel) and GFE provider Anna Garner (Krause) get involved in a complicated relationship, even as they set out to blackmail a dark money fundraiser. Meanwhile, the Witness Protection Program relocates high-end escort Bria Jones (Ejogo) to New Mexico, in order to help her escape from an abusive ex. Despite the protection of US Marshall Ian Olsen (Adebimpe), Bria starts moonlighting as sex worker, endangering her step-daughter and Ian, as well.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Girlfriend Experience averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 259,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 5% and up by 11%, respectively. Learn how The Girlfriend Experience stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew The Girlfriend Experience for season three? Because it is an anthology series, because the episodes are only 30 minutes, and because it is limited (i.e. the seasons are shorter), The Girlfriend Experience requires less of a commitment from its cast. Its per episode costs must be less than those for a typical hour-long drama, so Starz’ expectations may well be lower. Also, having Steven Soderbergh as an executive producer lends a certain cachet. All of that, combined with better ratings than the first season’s, I think the show will be renewed. Subscribe for free updates on The Girlfriend Experience cancellation or renewal news.

7/26/19 update: Starz has renewed The Girlfriend Experience TV show for a third season.



The Girlfriend Experience Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Girlfriend Experience‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Girlfriend Experience TV show has been renewed for a third season? How long do you think this Starz TV series will last?