The Girlfriend Experience: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three on Starz?

by Telly Vulture

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Girlfriend Experience TV show on StarzIs experience still the best teacher? Has The Girlfriend Experience TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Girlfriend Experience, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A Starz escort anthology drama, season two of The Girlfriend Experience stars Anna Friel, Louisa Krause, Carmen Ejogo, Narges Rashidi, Michael Cram, Emily Piggford, Tunde Adebimpe, Morgana Davies, and Harmony Korine. In Washington D.C., during the 2018 mid-term elections, Republican super PAC finance director Erica Myles (Friel) and GFE provider Anna Garner (Krause) get involved in a complicated relationship, even as they set out to blackmail a dark money fundraiser. Meanwhile, the Witness Protection Program relocates high-end escort Bria Jones (Ejogo) to New Mexico, in order to help her escape from an abusive ex. Despite the protection of US Marshall Ian Olsen (Adebimpe), Bria starts moonlighting as sex worker, endangering her step-daughter and Ian, as well.
 

Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Girlfriend Experience averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 259,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 5% and up by 11%, respectively. Learn how The Girlfriend Experience stacks up against other Starz TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

The Girlfriend Experience has been renewed for a third season which will debut May 2, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew The Girlfriend Experience for season three? Because it is an anthology series, because the episodes are only 30 minutes, and because it is limited (i.e. the seasons are shorter), The Girlfriend Experience requires less of a commitment from its cast. Its per episode costs must be less than those for a typical hour-long drama, so Starz’ expectations may well be lower. Also, having Steven Soderbergh as an executive producer lends a certain cachet. All of that, combined with better ratings than the first season’s, I think the show will be renewed. Subscribe for free updates on The Girlfriend Experience cancellation or renewal news.

7/26/19 update: Starz has renewed The Girlfriend Experience TV show for a third season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that The Girlfriend Experience TV show has been renewed for a third season? How long do you think this Starz TV series will last?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

12 Comments
rob

Season 3, absolutely!

Les

I hope The Girlfriend Experience will continue for Season 3. I like the storyline.
And the sexual situations. But I think season 3 will determine if the show can stay fresh and interesting.

Joan

I loved season 1, with Riley K and cast. Stay with them and her and give her a bit more personality. She’s too flat. But enjoyed her taking charge towards the end of her life at the law firm although I’m not remembering it as much now. But bring season 1 back for a Season 3.

Gail Mammone

I love Good Behaviour ,so good ,look forward to watching the 3season,please tell me your making another season ,please !Best show ever,I beg you to return it !!

vinny

Season 2 was to me horrible, why they ran with two separate stories made no sense. I could care less about that witness protection garbage. If they were to stack it against season one you needed apples to apples. The political storyline was eqally boarderline, people watch because they wanted a progression of why woman does this work and how she survives the challenges it brings. Like the growth on season one. Season two should have been a new girl or the progression of the character which Riley nailed. It was disappointing not to keep it as an exploration of… Read more »

Wendy Barrantes

The first season was amazing I can honestly say I was disappointed with season 2 and have little hope for season 3.

Jasmine

Great show… I like the plot lines… pls I hope it’s renewed,,,,

DOUGLAS WHITE

i think THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE should been renew for the 3rd season later this year

steve

‘Can’t stop watching’ story lines, most interesting characters, exquisitely photographed, ‘draw-you-in’ background noise….. the best on TV.
Hoping for Season 3!!

ptrsnake13

most boring show on cable

adrain smith

The Girlfriend Experience is the perfect show to binge because it’s a bit like a mosaic – each episode has these rewarding little moments but they’re not self-contained, it’s only when it starts to piece together does it tell an enriching story.

