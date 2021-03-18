The Girlfriend Experience: Season Three Premiere Date Released by Starz (Video)



The Girlfriend Experience is nearly ready to air its third season. Starz has set a premiere date for the upcoming season, which will be set in the London tech scene.

Per Deadline, Julia Goldani Telles stars as Iris in the story by Anja Marquardt, the director of the third season. Starz revealed the following about the new season of The Girlfriend Experience:

“The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 is set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris, a neuroscience major. As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.”

The Girlfriend Experience will premiere on May 2nd on Starz. Check out the preview for the new season below.

