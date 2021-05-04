Vulture Watch

How far will Iris go? Has The Girlfriend Experience TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Girlfriend Experience, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, The Girlfriend Experience is an anthology drama series that’s based on Steven Soderbergh’s movie. Season three stars Julia Goldani Telles with Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa, Jemima Rooper, Enzo Cilenti, Alexandra Daddario, Charles Edwards, Josette Simon Obe, Ray Fearon, Peter Guinness, and Matilda Zeigler. Set amidst the London tech scene, neuroscience major Iris (Telles) begins to explore the transactional world of escorts only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Girlfriend Experience averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 50,000 viewers. Compared to season two (which aired in 2017), that’s down by 100% in the demo and down by 81% in viewership. Find out how The Girlfriend Experience stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 4, 2021, The Girlfriend Experience has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew The Girlfriend Experience for season four? The ratings have never been very good but these live+same day numbers can’t get much worse. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Girlfriend Experience cancellation or renewal news.



