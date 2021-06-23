Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning

TV show description:

A quiz series, the Capital One College Bowl TV show is based on the 1959-62 College Bowl radio program which was hosted by Allen Ludden. That was followed by multiple TV incarnations that aired on CBS, NBC, and Disney Channel over the years.

This version is hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as a sidekick. The series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships.

In each episode, teams of three represent some of the nation’s top schools and battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The top two schools advance to the final portion of the game where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship to put toward their education.

Participating schools in the first season include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia, and Xavier of Louisiana.

