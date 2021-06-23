Solar Opposites: Season Four; Early Renewal for Hulu Sci-Fi Animated Series

Season three of Solar Opposites hasn’t premiered yet but the animated series is already guaranteed to have a fourth on Hulu. Season three will arrive on the streaming service at some point in 2022. Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack will all return for the fourth season.

Hulu revealed more about the renewal of Solar Opposites in a press release.

Hulu has renewed adult animated Original series Solar Opposites for a 4th season (12 episodes), from 20th Television Animation. · The series debuted in 2020 and became the streaming platform’s most – watched Hulu Original comedy premiere of the year and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Season 3 is slated to premiere in 2022. · Solar Opposites is a marquee series within Hulu’s growing slate of Original adult animation content along with Crossing Swords, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K, and upcoming series Marvel’s Hit Monkey and Koala Man. · Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators and executive producers alongside Josh Bycel. The series is co-showrun by McMahan and Bycel. · Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will reprise their roles. · Logline: Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Solar Opposites? Do you plan to watch the next two seasons on Hulu?