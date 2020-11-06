Trolls: TrollsTopia: Hulu Previews DreamWorks Animated Series

Trolls: TrollsTopia is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service is now previewing the animated series from Dreamworks. The series will arrive later this month, and fans of the Trolls franchise will be able to see all 13 episodes of the series premiere at once.

The voice cast for the series includes Amanda Leighton, Skylar Astin, Kenan Thompson , Jeanine Mason, Kevin Michael Richardson, Vladimir Caamaño, David Flynn, Ron Funches, Megan Hilty, Kat Graham, Walt Dohrn, Charles DeWayne, JP Karliak, Declan Churchill Carter, Kyla Carter, and Lauren Mayhew.

Hulu revealed more about the new animated series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, Trolls: TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!”

Trolls: TrollsTopia will arrive on November 19. Check out the trailer for the animated series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Trolls? Will you watch the new series on Hulu?