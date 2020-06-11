Crossing Swords: Hulu Releases Teaser for Adult Animated Series

Crossing Swords is coming to Hulu tomorrow, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new animated series. The voice cast of the series includes Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McClendon-Covey.

“Patrick is a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full-frontal nudity – who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Hulu revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Crossing Swords arrives on June 12. Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Will you check out this new series?