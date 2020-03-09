Vulture Watch

Can this new series draw killer ratings? Has the Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Lincoln Rhyme, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector stars Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff, and Michael Imperioli. “The Bone Collector”, an enigmatic and notorious serial killer, terrified New York City. But then, he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby) out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case since a trap that was set by the killer left him paralyzed. But this time, Rhyme is teaming up with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for profiling. The unlikely detective duo plays a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.67 million viewers. Find out how Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector for season two? The ratings are low but I suspect that NBC wants to give this new series every chance to succeed on Fridays, especially since Blindspot will end this year and The Blacklist will likely end within the next couple of years. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector cancellation or renewal news.



